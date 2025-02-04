Former President Joe Biden signs with Hollywood talent agency CAA

LOS ANGELES -- Two weeks after leaving the White House, former President Joe Biden has signed with the powerful Hollywood talent agency CAA.

Biden was previously a client of the Los Angeles-based Creative Artists Agency during the years between his respective tenures as vice president and president.

When Biden was with CAA the first time, he published his memoir "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose" and launched a nationwide book tour, which sold more than 85,000 tickets nationwide.

"President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA. "His lifelong commitment to public service is one of unity, optimism, dignity, and possibility. We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

Former President Barack Obama is also represented by CAA.

