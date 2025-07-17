Former Texans fan favorite Bryan Braman dies after seeking treatment for aggressive form of cancer

HOUSTON, Texas -- Former Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Bryan Braman died Thursday after seeking treatment this year for a rare, aggressive form of cancer, according to his agent. He was 38.

Braman had undergone multiple surgeries during treatment in Seattle, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help him with expenses. Braman had been diagnosed with cancer in February.

Agent Sean Stellato confirmed Braman's death Thursday, noting that he had two daughters, ages 11 and 8.

The GoFundMe for Braman raised more than $88,000, with former Texans star J.J. Watt giving $10,000 and other former teammates also contributing.

Braman played seven seasons in the NFL from 2011 to 2017. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles after joining the team for the playoffs, blocking a punt in the divisional round. The Super Bowl LII victory was Braman's final NFL game.