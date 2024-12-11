Former Houston park ranger accused of luring and attacking men charged with federal crimes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Houston park ranger accused of using apps to meet up with gay men to rob and sexually assault them was arrested during a court hearing on Tuesday.

Joey Ellis is now facing federal charges in the case.

He was in a court hearing for the charges he's facing in Harris County, which are two counts of official oppression and one count of sexual assault.

Federal prosecutors moved in to indict him on 20 counts, and the FBI said that they indicted him for repeatedly abusing his authority as a City of Houston Urban Park Ranger by stopping, detaining, and assaulting victims who were visiting city parks at night.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Dec. 3, charging him with the 20 counts, which, they said, represent the accusations of civil rights violations perpetrated against eight victims.

They went on to say that in many instances, he allegedly confiscated the victim's driver's licenses or cell phones, threatened them to get towed, but then offered them a way out of getting arrested by either demanding money or sexual acts.

Ellis' lawyer says his client stands by his innocence, and they will continue to fight these allegations.

