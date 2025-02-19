Cause of death released for former ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover

A cause of death has been released for news anchor Chauncy Glover, who died in November at age 39.

The former ABC13 anchor was working in Los Angeles, anchoring newscasts on KCBS and KCAL. Chauncy worked at ABC13 from 2015 to 2023.

Chauncy was found dead in his home by emergency personnel on November 5, 2024. The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner determined his cause of death as acute intoxication by the combined effects of methamphetamine and chloroethane, a chemical often found in cleaning solvents. The medical examiner ruled the death as accidental.

"We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy. He was more than a son and brother - he was a beacon of light in our lives and a true hero to his community. Chauncy's compassion and dedication to helping others, especially through the Chauncy Glover Project, changed countless lives and inspired so many young men to pursue their dreams. His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him," the family said in a statement.

Chauncy "was bitten by the news bug at the age of 5 when his dad built him his very own mini 'anchor desk' for his newscasts that he would perform for his family every Sunday after church," his KTRK biography said. He later studied broadcast journalism, music and theatre at Alabama's Troy University.

Chauncy notably created a mentorship program for young men. He started the Chauncy Glover Project now operating here in Houston, dedicated to teaching young men acts of kindness and leadership. CGP proudly sent more than 350 boys to college and mentored more than 1,000 young men.

Before his tenure at ABC13, he worked at WDIV in Detroit, Michigan; WTVM in Columbus, Georgia; and CBS 47 and Fox 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. Chauncy studied Broadcast Journalism, Music and Theatre at Troy University, and was a three-time Emmy Award winner.

He was born and raised in Athens, Alabama.