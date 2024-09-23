US Department of Agriculture invests in farm-to-lunchroom meals

The USDA is investing in programs bringing farm-to-table meals to schools as part of the White House's national hunger, nutrition, and health strategy.

The USDA is investing in programs bringing farm-to-table meals to schools as part of the White House's national hunger, nutrition, and health strategy.

The USDA is investing in programs bringing farm-to-table meals to schools as part of the White House's national hunger, nutrition, and health strategy.

The USDA is investing in programs bringing farm-to-table meals to schools as part of the White House's national hunger, nutrition, and health strategy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In September, the United States Department of Agriculture will join communities nationwide to recognize the benefits of healthy, locally-grown foods in school meals and celebrate the dedicated people who make them possible.

School meals serve an average of 30 million students daily, so it's important that they are tasty and nutritious.

The government recognizes that lunchrooms nationwide are an important way to impact kids' health and learning.

As part of the White House's national strategy on hunger, nutrition, and health, the USDA supports programs that help schools connect with local growers and producers.

So far, they've provided $22 million in Texas to help local schools purchase local foods for school meal programs.

They've also provided Houston ISD with an additional farm-to-school grant that helps fund school gardens, greenhouses, and education about the local food economy.

"It's a win-win. It benefits kids by getting fresh, tasty, healthy, and appealing foods, and it benefits the producer by providing them with a new, steady, dependable market. Schools are always going to be there," Cindy Long, an undersecretary with the USDA, said.

Parents are also encouraged to teach their children healthy food habits by involving them in meal prep and planning.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.

