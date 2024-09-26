Hulu's newest documentary revisits a case of stolen identity and the deception of a dedicated community

'Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara' investigates the dark side of fame and fandom

"Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara" investigates the dark side of fame and fandom in a case of stolen identity. It premieres October 18 on Hulu.

"Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara" investigates the dark side of fame and fandom in a case of stolen identity. It premieres October 18 on Hulu.

"Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara" investigates the dark side of fame and fandom in a case of stolen identity. It premieres October 18 on Hulu.

"Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara" investigates the dark side of fame and fandom in a case of stolen identity. It premieres October 18 on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu has released the new trailer for "Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara," a story of stolen identity, the dark side of fame and complex catfishing schemes.

Tegan and Sara started making music in the late '90s, rising to fame in the mid 2000's as a queer indie rock band. As the twin sisters cultivated a dedicated fan base (in a time where few bands would declare allyship), it wasn't long before their world came crashing down around them.

A catfisher took advantage of the community's trust and comfort, and in 2011, Tegan's personal files were hacked.

The film "is a sprawling yet intimate story of how Tegan's identity was stolen and weaponized in a complex catfish scheme to ensnare members of this community. The film is an examination of the severe ripple effect of mistrust, anxiety, and self-doubt that resulted from Fegan's (Fake Tegan) actions."

Now, Tegan is on a mission to "find the person stalking her and terrorizing her fans and community for over fifteen years," enlisting documentary filmmaker and investigator Erin Lee Carr for the project.

The documentary features first-hand accounts from Tegan and deceived fans as they uncover potential suspects and reveal previously unknown details of the case.

"Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara," premieres on Hulu on October 18th.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.