Family loses home to fire after chase suspect accused of evading police crashes into it

Three people are named as co-defendants in a theft that ended with a fleeing suspect vehicle crashing into a home and catching it on fire.

Three people are named as co-defendants in a theft that ended with a fleeing suspect vehicle crashing into a home and catching it on fire.

Three people are named as co-defendants in a theft that ended with a fleeing suspect vehicle crashing into a home and catching it on fire.

Three people are named as co-defendants in a theft that ended with a fleeing suspect vehicle crashing into a home and catching it on fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Padrone family remembers their grandparents home full of life, family, and love. Owner Romelda Padron shared the home on Edward Drive in South Houston with her husband until his passing a few years ago.

"I met my husband right up here in the front yard. We've been together ever since," Padron said.

To now see it destroyed is devastating.

"I don't know what we're going to do. I don't know what happens now," Padron said.

According to Pasadena Police, on Monday afternoon just before 4 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on Shaver Street for an alleged theft. The Harris County DA's office saying 19-year-old Amya Williams, and 50-year-old Chastity Robinson were arrested after fleeing the Walmart on foot, and 21-year-old Amontre Williams got into Jeep and fled.

Home surveillance sent to ABC13 shows the car speeding through a neighborhood, followed by police cars.

Investigators said the chase ended when the fleeing car crashed into the Padron home. According to Mark Blanco, he was in the garage of his mother-in-law's home when the car crashed into the living room, pinning his son.

"We just heard a boom, a loud boom, and we ran out to see what it was because it was so loud like it shook the whole house and when I went into the living room, I see my son and he's under the couch and the car is on top on the couch," Blanco said.

His son, Saul Blanco, went to the hospital but his father said he survived with only scratches and bruising.

"This feeling just came over me, and I got out of there as fast as I could," Blanco said.

According to the DA, Williams ran away from the home and was arrested about a block away at an apartment complex. Meanwhile the destroyed home, burst into flames. Firefighter rushed to the scene and one first responded did have to be treated for dehydration.

Padron was not at home at the time, but describes rushing back to see the destruction.

"As we turn the corner and saw the house I go, 'oh my god, I couldn't believe it, I go, oh,'" Padron said.

According to Pasadena's pursuit policy, there is no mention of whether pursuits are allowed on residential streets. It does state "whenever the risk to the public or to the officer outweighs the immediate need to apprehend the suspect, the officer will terminate the pursuit". And that "a pursuit should not be engaged for any class C misdemeanor or other misdemeanor where the identity of the violator is known or likely can be determined".

Police scanner audio also raises concerns that the alleged theft that led to the pursuit was not a good enough reason to engage. Dispatch can be heard saying "Correct, if it is not a felony theft, shut it down."

Now facing a destroyed home, and needing to start from scratch, this family said they want the pursuit policy to be explicit.

"They shouldn't because there are kids running through here, people, pets. It's a crowded neighborhood, there shouldn't be nobody chasing anybody through here in vehicle of hat speed," Blanco said.

Blanco said his mother-in-law was uninsured, unable to afford home insurance. Now they are struggling to find out how they'll recoup the total loss.

According to the DA's office, Amya Williams and Chastity Robinson are facing misdemeanor for evading arrest. Amontre Williams is facing a felony for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

ABC13 reached out to the Pasadena Police Department to ask about how this chase fits into their policy. The police department said they are reviewing their policy and will get back to ABC13.

The chase started in Pasadena but ended in the city of South Houston's jurisdiction. That police department there told ABC13 they did respond to the scene but are not involved at this time.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.