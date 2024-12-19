FAA investigating Dec. 11 collision between two planes at Pearland Regional Airport

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident at Pearland Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon in which two small planes collided.

The collision happened on the runway at around 3 p.m. when officials said a single-engine Grumman American AA-5 hit the back of a Cessna 182 Skylane.

RELATED: Plane lands in grass at Hooks Airport following minor issue after takeoff, Texas DPS says

There were two passengers onboard the Grumman, and only a pilot was onboard the Skylane aircraft.

An FAA report confirmed that the pilot had just landed before being hit.

Details such as where each plane may have been going or doing was not provided. None of the passengers sustained any injuries, the FAA report said.

SEE ALSO: Atlanta airport incident: Delta plane knocks tail off another in taxiway collision, airline, FAA say



The report did not explain if there were any technical issues.

An investigation is pending, aviation officials said.