ESPN's Paul Finebaum joins ABC13 to discuss playoff rankings and Week 11 in college football

The top college football teams in the country now know exactly where they stand heading into Week 11 of the season after the sport's first edition of the 12-team playoff rankings were released this week.

While many fans are still working to understand how the automatic qualifiers will function, ESPN's Paul Finebaum tells ABC13 in an extended interview that the perceived power conferences after realignment have proven to be exactly that.

"The tree-top story was the Big 10 and the SEC. We knew they were the power brokers, but four teams seems to be the magic number for both conferences. They're pretty much dominating the 12-team playoff," Finebaum said.

The SEC this weekend will see two games pitting college football playoff contenders against each other, starting with No. 3 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss (2:30 PM, ABC13) and the perennial showdown between No. 11 Alabama and No. 15 LSU on Saturday night in Baton Rouge (6:30 PM, ABC13).

"We have rarely, if ever, had a game this important between these two teams at this point in the year," Finebaum said of the matchup in Tiger Stadium. "The fact that the loser between Alabama and LSU is out of the playoff, it just gives this an even more premium feeling. It's going to be a feverish atmosphere."

Finebaum also weighed in on the merits of No. 5 Texas (vs. Florida, 1130AM on ABC13), the pressure on Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin against Georgia, and the SEC's announcement surrounding the fake injury controversy swirling in the conference.

