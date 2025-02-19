Fertitta Center doors off Holman Street will open for UH students at 7:30 a.m. and to all fans at 8 a.m.

ESPN College GameDay returns to UH as men's basketball takes on Big 12 rival Iowa State on Saturday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coming off a record-breaking, dominant win over Arizona State, the University of Houston men's basketball team is now looking ahead to facing Big 12 rival Iowa State in front of the ESPN College GameDay team.

For only the second time since 2019, the famed pre-game show, which is also the hallmark of ESPN's college football coverage during the season, will be live from the Fertitta Center for men's hoops. The first time was on March 7, 2019, before UH's game against UCF during the inaugural season of the venue.

The ESPN College GameDay spotlight also shined on the UH campus in 2011, that time for the football team's contest over SMU. That ended up being a victory.

Cougar fans are hoping for a similar outcome for men's basketball on Saturday, and all fans are invited to attend.

It's free, but if you're planning to go, get there early.

Fertitta Center doors off Holman Street will open for UH students at 7:30 a.m. and to all fans at 8 a.m.

All seating will be first-come, first serve for the show.

UH students with a current UH student ID will need to line up at the David and Jody Marrs Club entrance of Fertitta Center on the Holman Street side of the arena.

You can find full details on the UH website.

Houston will walk into Saturday's game having beaten not one, but two Arizona teams.

On Feb. 15, UH pulled ahead of Arizona in Tucson to win 62-58. The Cougars followed that up with a 80-65 win over Arizona State in Tempe on Tuesday night.

That second win also meant UH made history with 12 straight road wins - a record in the conference and the longest active streak in the country.

As of Wednesday, UH sits atop the Big 12 standings - eyeing another conference title. They've also won 18 of 19 games.

Tuesday night's win breaks a record previously set twice by Kansas.

