Elton John looks back at his legendary career in 'Elton John: Never Too Late'

Elton John looks back at the highs and lows of his career in "Elton John: Never Too Late," coming to Disney+ Dec. 13

He is one of the most iconic musicians of our time, who gave us music that shaped the soundtracks of our lives.

Now, Elton John is looking back at his 50-year career, the highs and the lows, in "Elton John: Never Too Late."

The documentary follows John as he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium. He looks back at his humble beginnings. In the trailer, seen above, John says, "My life was all-consumed by music. I just wanted to become a songwriter."

He also reflects on everything from his meteoric rise in the 1970s, where he released 13 albums in 5 years, to his battle with drugs.

The documentary will also feature a new original song from the singer.

"Elton John: Never Too Late" will have a limited theatrical release on November 15 and will stream on Disney+ December 13.

