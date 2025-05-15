Disney's 'Phineas and Ferb' animated series returns for a brand new 2025 season

SAN FRANCISCO -- Everyone loves a good comeback, and the Disney animated series "Phineas and Ferb" is getting revived after its fourth season ended a decade ago.

At its peak, it was Disney's most-watched animated series. It is a three-time Emmy award winner.

ABC7 News anchor Amanda Del Castillo spoke with the show's co-creators about the upcoming new season.

They're back with new adventures, new songs, new shenanigans and new inventions -- with the same cast we've all grown to love.

Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh are back as "Phineas and Ferb's" co-creators and executive producers.

The two are bringing us the "next summer" after we saw the characters last.

"The characters all look and sound exactly the same," Povenmire said.

"With one exception: Phineas has an extra stripe. He's not any taller, but the extra stripe gives him the illusion of... taller," Marsh said.

The series originally ended in the summer of 2015. But a 2020 movie ignited the push to bring back Phineas Flynn, Ferb Fletcher, Perry the Platypus, Dr. Doofenshmirtz and more.

"We thought they were gonna come and talk to us about another movie, and they said, 'Would you guys do 40 more episodes?' We're like, 'Oh! Yeah, I suppose we would. Yeah,' Povenmire said.

All of this success is the result of a quick sketch.

"It's one of those restaurants that give you butcher paper instead of a tablecloth, and crayons," remembered Povenmire.

Marsh added, "You know, for children."

"And I was just wondering if I could make somebody's face out of a triangle, and I drew this triangle-headed kid, and I put the eyes there, and that makes that the nose," Povenmire recalled. "That's the top of the head, you know, and I just did that. My ex-wife, who was with me, pointed and said, 'Ooh, who is that?' and the words I actually said at that moment were, 'This is Phineas. This is the show we're gonna sell some day.'"

The revival of "Phineas and Ferb" will premiere June 5 on Disney Channel and the next day on Disney+.