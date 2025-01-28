Travel expert shares best Disney tips on National Plan for a Vacation Day

Travel expert Genevieve Shaw Brown shares the best Disney travel tips and tricks this National Plan for a Vacation Day.

NEW YORK -- Tuesday is National Plan for a Vacation Day and there is plenty to consider when planning time off this year.

The goal of the day is for people to think about how they want to use their vacation days and time off from work over the next year.

There are some exciting new offerings this year at both Disneyland and Disney World.

There is a new Villains show, a Little Mermaid show, a new 4-D show at Animal Kingdom and an all-new nighttime parade coming to Disney World in Orlando.

There are also limited-time festivals beginning in May to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

"Make sure you're traveling -- when you can -- when other people are not," said travel expert Genevieve Shaw Brown. "It's really helpful in terms of controlling the crowds and cost savings. So if you can avoid traveling on peak days, that's a great way to save money."

Brown also shared tips for those who are traveling as a family and what else to plan for.

"What your children are interested in at that moment in time, and planning to have enough downtime for them on vacation," she said.

As you make your plans, keep in mind that last year was the busiest for travel in the TSA's 23 years. And the top 10 busiest days in those 23 years all took place in 2024, starting with Memorial Day weekend.

Walt Disney is the parent company of this station.