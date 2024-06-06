Join Ariel in the all-new Disney Jr. series, an animated, musical spectacular for preschoolers

'Disney Jr.'s Ariel' welcomes audiences to Atlantica in new trailer

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" welcomes audiences to Atlantica in new series premiering June 27 on Disney Jr. and streaming the next day on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- Disney's beloved princess Ariel is back in the all new Disney Jr. series, "Disney Jr.'s Ariel!"

The young princess Ariel (Mykal-Michelle Harris) embarks on adventures under the sea with her mermaid friends, Lucia and Fernie; adorable sea creatures, Sebastian and Flounder; and other fan-favorite characters like King Triton (Taye Diggs) and Ursula (Amber Riley).

The show puts a spin on the typical story, taking inspiration from the Caribbean and mixing it with musical numbers and life lessons.

Also streaming now on Disney+ is the new short-form series "Disney Jr.'s Ariel: Mermaid Tales," which introduces audiences to life in Atlantica in two-minute shorts.

"Disney Jr.'s Ariel" premieres Thursday, June 27 on Disney Jr. and the next day on Disney+.

