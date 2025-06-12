1 person shot when suspect fires into apartment's leasing office off Ella Boulevard, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A shooting at an apartment leasing office left one person injured Thursday afternoon, according to investigators.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said a gunman wearing a light blue hoodie fired multiple shots into The Venti Apartments' leasing office off Ella Boulevard before taking off on foot.

Deputies said one person was shot and EMS was en route.

A police perimeter has been set around the complex, and deputies urge people to avoid the area.

