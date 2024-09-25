'Dancing with the Stars' recap: Oscars Night ends with double elimination

LOS ANGELES -- It was Oscar's Night on "Dancing with the Stars," and the couples paid homage to a variety of Hollywood films throughout the years.

In the end, however, two couples took their final bows of the competition.

Actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong turned out the best-scored performance of the night with a Rumba to Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"

Meanwhile, actor Eric Roberts and Britt Stewart landed at the bottom of the scoreboard (15 out of 30) after their Waltz to the "Godfather" theme song.

During a double elimination, actress Tori Spelling and convicted con artist Anna Delvey were voted out of the ballroom.

Delvey surprised the audience after her elimination when co-host Julianne Hough asked her what she would take away from the experience on the show. Delvey gave a quick one-word answer: "Nothing."

Meanwhile, Spelling was much more diplomatic, saying the experience was "unbelievable." She also gave a shout out to her kids, telling them "you can do anything you put your mind to."

Next week, due to the vice presidential debate, there will be no new episode of "DWTS." But the couples will return to the dance floor with two new episodes the following week. On Oct. 8, it is Soul Train Night and on Oct. 9 its Heavy Metal Hair Night.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.