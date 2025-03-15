More than 75K bottles of International Delight coffee creamer recalled

A coffee creamer recall is impacting more than 75,000 bottles of hazelnut and Cinnabon classic cinnamon International Delight creamer.

CHICAGO -- The Food and Drug Administration is removing more than 75,000 bottles of International Delight creamer off the shelves.

The agency also advises consumers with the hazelnut or Cinnabon classic cinnamon roll-flavored creamers to immediately throw them away.

The FDA says the parent company of the brand initiated the voluntary recall after receiving complaints of spoilage and illness.

So far, there's no word on how many people became sick.

