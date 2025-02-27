An up-close look at the parade floats in Mardi Gras Galveston

Mardi Gras in Oz! The Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade's new floats will take you on a journey to Emerald City.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade dazzles with lively music, marching bands, beads, and elaborate floats.

The popular floats returning Saturday night are Pirates Head and the Peacock. Both were part of the revival of Mardi Gras Galveston in 1985.

Among the new floats added this year highlight the parade's theme, "The Emerald City: Mardi Gras in Oz."

Parade Marshal Mike Tramonte said the parade gets bigger each year, "It's always we want more beads, we want more floats."

Join ABC13 as we broadcast live from the Knights of Momus Grand Night Parade Saturday, March 1 at 6 P.M.