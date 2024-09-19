Doorstep stranger asked son whether 'anyone in the house walks around naked,' Cinco Ranch man says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several residents in the Cinco Ranch neighborhood are on high alert after the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said a man had gone door to door pretending to be security personnel.

The man seen in doorbell camera footage is who Cinco Ranch neighbors believe to be behind a strange, unusual, and bizarre encounter at their doorsteps.

"It's shocking. Obviously, I haven't had anything like this before," Ben Simiskey said, referring to last Saturday when his son answered the door to a stranger knocking and claiming he was part of a security team.

"He called himself 'DaVinci' and said he was part of a new neighborhood security, and he was coming around to introduce himself, and that he often has to jump people's fences, and what he said, it was mainly in the middle of the night," Simiskey said.

According to Simiskey, the man told his son that he flies drones, and from there, it took an even more disturbing turn.

"He began to ask my son if anyone in the house walks around naked, and so, my son had no idea how to respond to that, understandably," Simiskey said.

He said that according to other neighbors, multiple encounters have happened in the Cinco Ranch area, and the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is urging the community to be on the lookout.

"Don't open the door, talk to this individual through the door, or call your local law enforcement agency when you first see him or you assume that you see him. I don't want them to confront him," Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said.

As authorities continue the search, neighbors are also coming together, taking matters into their own hands.

"It's a good time to review when you are answering the door. Who are you talking to you? What information are you providing, making sure we have that with our family, friends and neighbors?" Simiskey suggested.

FBCSO is also on the lookout. Deputies have a description of what they believe is the truck he was driving, and patrol units are in the area searching for him.

