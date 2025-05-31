Chase suspect injured after Montgomery Co. officer-involved shooting, sheriff's office says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting left a chase suspect hurt overnight, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says that deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, which was described as a white late model Jaguar, at around 11:40 p.m. on Friday.

During the traffic stop, the driver of the Jaguar, who was a 53-year-old man, fled the scene, deputies said. Then, another deputy, who was assisted with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, engaged in a pursuit, according to officials.

Law enforcement says that Shenandoah police officers utilized tire deflation devices, which later led to the driver stopping on the ramp to FM 1488. Authorities say the suspect exited from his vehicle with a firearm, which led to a Montgomery County deputy firing multiple shots, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he is stable.