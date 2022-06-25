Lakers' $10 billion purchase tops record U.S. sports team sales



Another American sports franchise has been sold for yet another record price.

Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Mark Walter had agreed to purchase majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers from the Buss family for a staggering $10 billion, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. It's the largest sale of a professional sports franchise in the world. For scale, the Boston Celtics were sold for $6.1 billion in late March. The Lakers won't be Walter's first venture into sports ownership. In addition to previously being a minority stakeholder in the Lakers, he also has interests in the Los Angeles Dodgers(Walter has been an owner since 2012 as part of an investment group that includes Lakers icon Magic Johnson), the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, the Billie Jean Cup, the Cadillac Formula 1 team and the Professional Women's Hockey League.

This deal adds to a recent surge in franchise sales prices. Here's a list of some of the most expensive franchise purchases in U.S. sports:

Boston Celtics

Sale price: $6.1 billion

Bill Chisholm, managing partner at Symphony Technology Group agreed to purchase the Boston Celtics from the Grousbeck family for $6.1 billion in March 2025. It marked the largest sale of an American sports franchise at the time, surpassing the mark of $6.05 billion set by the Washington Commanders in 2023. The deal came within a year of the Celtics winning the 2024 championship.

Sale price: $6.05 billion

This sale came after a period of turmoil and multiple investigations into former owner Dan Snyder, who was fined $60 million after attorney Mary Jo White released her findings. The new owners were a group led by Josh Harris, who -- along with David Blitzer as part of the Harris-Blitzer Sports Entertainment group -- also owns the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. The team finished the 2023 season with a 4-13 record but went 12-5 in 2024 after drafting quarterbackJayden Daniels.

Sale price: $4.65 billion

The Walton-Penner group's $4.65 billion purchase of the Broncos in 2022 was the record sale price for an NFL team by more than $2 billion before the sale of the Commanders. Previously, former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson had sold his franchise to billionaire David Tepper for $2.275 billion in 2018.

Rob Walton's net worth is $57.9 billion, according to Forbes. His cousin and another Walmart heir, Ann Walton, is the wife of Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke. Kroenke also owns three Colorado sports teams: the NBA's Denver Nuggets, NHL's Colorado Avalanche and MLS'Colorado Rapids.

Phoenix Suns and Mercury

Sale price: $4 billion

The combined sale, which received league approval in February, set a high-water mark for NBA franchises at the time by more than $1.5 billion compared to what the Brooklyn Nets sold for in 2019. New owner Matt Ishbia was a walk-on for Michigan State and part of the Spartans' 2000 national championship team.

Sale price: $3.5 billion

One of the most visible owners in the league, Mark Cuban served as the majority owner of the Mavericks since 2000 before selling to the Adelson and Dumont families of the Las Vegas Sands casino in 2023.

Sale price: $3 billion

After a 13-year run as owner, NBA legend Michael Jordan agreed to sell his majority stake in the Hornets in the summer of 2023. The buyers werea group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the former having previously been a minority owner of Charlotte.

Sale price: $2.4 billion

The Mets had the honor of having the most expensive team sale in American sports until the Broncos came along. In 2020, hedge fund manager Steve Cohen purchased the Mets for $2.4 billion.The Los Angeles Dodgers previously held the mark for the most expensive MLB team sale when they sold for $2 billion in 2012.

Cohen is the founder of Point 72 Asset Management and now-defunct SAC Capital Advisors.

Sale price: $2.35 billion

In 2019, Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai bought the Nets for $2.35 billion from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov. Tsai already had secured 49% ownership from Prokhorov in 2018 but accelerated the timeline for full ownership. Along with the then-record purchase for Brooklyn, Tsai also purchased Barclays Center, the Nets' home arena, in a separate transaction for roughly $1 billion.

Brooklyn isn't the only New York-based sports team Tsai owns. He bought the WNBA's New York Liberty franchise in January 2019.

Sale price: $2.275 billion

The Panthers became available for sale following the 2017 NFL season after sexual harassment and workplace misconduct accusationswere made against Richardson. Tepper, whose net worth is $16.7 billion according to Forbes, bought the team for $2.275 billion. Before taking over Carolina, Tepper had a 5% ownership stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Appaloosa founder also spent $325 million in 2019 to bring MLS its 30th team, Charlotte FC.

Sale price: $2.2 billion

Former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander sold the team to Texas native and billionaire Tilman Fertitta for $2.2 billion in 2019. Fertitta grew up in Galveston, Texas, and was a regular attendee at Houston's games before buying the franchise.

According to his website, he is the sole owner of Fertitta Entertainment, which owns the restaurant giant Landry's, the Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels and the Rockets. Fertitta also has his own TV show on CNBC called "Million Dollar Buyer."br/]