Carrie Underwood celebrates full circle moment as she returns to 'American Idol'

LOS ANGELES -- Carrie Underwood is experiencing a truly heartwarming full-circle moment.

It was just 20 years ago when the world first heard the incredible vocals of 21-year-old Carrie Underwood on the "American Idol" stage. That life-changing audition marked the beginning of her journey to becoming one of the most successful artists in music today.

Since her 2005 "Idol" win, Underwood has become a global superstar, with eight Grammy Awards, sold out tours, and various chart-topping hits. Underwood's profound lyrics and dominant vocals has earned her many loyal fans, cementing her legacy as an icon in country and pop music.

On March 9, "American Idol" returns for season 23 and Underwood is returning to the very stage where her journey began, but this time in a new role- judge.

Underwood's presence as a judge is to inspire a new generation of hopeful contestants, as she brings her perspective and firsthand experience of turning a dream into a reality. Underwood represents what's possible when talent, hard work, and opportunity align. Underwood's return not only celebrates her own career but reinforces the enduring legacy of "American Idol" as a platform that changes lives.

"I can't believe it. 20 years ago, I was standing on a stage just like this one," she said.

Season 23 of "American Idol" will kick off March 9 on ABC. Underwood will be accompanied by judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Before that, tune in to Carrie Underwood's New Year's Eve performance during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

