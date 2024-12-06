Car theft suspect in custody after fleeing traffic stop in northeast Harris County, authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A car theft suspect is in custody after being accused of escaping from law enforcement during a traffic stop in northeast Harris County on Friday.

Law enforcement says that the pursuit started along Wilson Road and Will Clayton Parkway.

The Humble Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office were on the scene.

Deputies say that the man was caught in a gas station parking lot in the area.

Law enforcement says that the incident is related to carjacking.

Officials said the woman stayed on the scene following the suspect's arrest. She was detained but will be released.

According to authorities, charges are pending against the suspect.

An Humble ISD official told ABC13 that Fall Creek Elementary School was placed on secure perimeter as a precaution at around 2:25 p.m. due to police activity in the area. At around 3:10 p.m., authorities gave their approval for the campus to resume normal operations.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story. Watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the afternoon for live updates.

