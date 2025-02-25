Local advocates bring renewed attention to cancer cluster around San Jacinto waste pits

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A community group that has been fighting to clean up the San Jacinto waste pits for a decade has a new weapon: the latest State of Texas study showing a cancer cluster in the watershed surrounding the San Jacinto River.

On Monday, the Texas Health and Environmental Alliance (THEA) released the latest findings by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS)

"Of the 29 types of cancers examined, they (DSHS) found unusual patterns of leukemia, lymphoma, cervix, lung, and bronchus cancers," Metcalf said.

Gene Hennigan, however, doesn't need a study or statistics to tell him what he knows in his heart. His oldest son died two years ago from cancer, and cancer has affected a number of his family and friends.

"My wife has had breast cancer," Hennigan, choking back tears, said. "My youngest son, his father-in-law, passed away two weeks ago from cancer. These are all people who live around me."

Hennigan's family has lived in east Harris County for decades. When he raised his sons, he didn't know that in the 1960s, toxic waste pits were built in the San Jacinto watershed to store toxic waste from nearby paper mills. Today, he spoke out at the news conference by THEA and Metcalf to increase pressure on those who have the power and money to actually clean up the pits.

Advocates are focused on the northern section of the pits, which are underwater, making cleanup expensive and difficult.

"We couldn't have championed this without the local knowledge, but our bodies are toxic soup, and we cannot ignore that any longer," Metcalf said. "The water, the air, the soil, and the seafood in our community are contaminated. And it should not be acceptable that our communities live with disproportionally higher rates of cancer."

Metcalf says the State Department of Health Services examined data from 65 census tracts around the San Jacinto watershed, roughly the size of the entire city of Singapore.

Commissioner Tom Ramsey says he's frustrated that between federal authorities and the companies involved, nobody seems to be in a hurry to clean it up.

"Delay, delay, delay," Ramsey said. "They are who I would call irresponsible parties. And I'll tell you their names. Waste Management, International Paper, it's not like they don't have assets. ''

Ramsey wishes the two companies involved would simply spend the money to clean up the waste pits instead of engaging in ongoing legal wranglings. ABC13 has contacted Waste Management and International Paper and is awaiting a response.

