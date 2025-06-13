24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Bush Airport flight operations halted after unauthorized vehicle accesses service road: Officials

Friday, June 13, 2025 4:40PM
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after flight operations were temporarily suspended due to an unauthorized vehicle at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Thursday.

Houston Airport System officials said just before 8 p.m., an unauthorized vehicle accessed a service road at a cargo area at Bush Airport.

Airport officials say that a security sweep was conducted and the vehicle had exited the secured area.

No one was hurt, and no damage was done to the airport, officials said.

The airport resumed to normal operations back at 9 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

