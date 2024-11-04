Woman sends life-saving 911 text while allegedly being held against her will in captor's car

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who was reportedly being held against her will was saved after sending a life-saving text to 911, the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office reported.

Brazoria County Dispatch said they received the text from a woman reporting that she was being held against her will in a moving vehicle on Nov. 2 at 10:30 p.m.

Unable to make a voice call, the victim used the text service to alert authorities that the driver, George Peters, from Houston, was intoxicated and had threatened to kill her.

Dispatchers relayed details to responding units, who intercepted the vehicle on SH-288 and safely rescued the victim.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Peters on multiple charges.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office emphasized that the text-to-911 service can be crucial in situations where making a voice call is unsafe. Although there can be delays, individuals are advised to call if they can and text if they can't.