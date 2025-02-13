Historic J. Vance Lewis House stands as tribute to Black excellence, past and present

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In celebration of Black History Month, ABC13 is sharing the story of a man widely accepted as Houston's first Black lawyer. His home, built in Freedmen's Town in 1907, still stands.

The J. Vance Lewis house is a striking example of Black excellence during a time period when it was especially hard to achieve.

The one-story, wood-frame cottage-style home was built by a Black contractor, and many of the original features are being preserved.

Historians say the hand-painted wallpaper from Europe, wainscoting, 14-foot ceilings, and transoms show Lewis was a man of refinement. He was known to hold what he called "Vance Court" for Black clients, whom he successfully defended.

African Americans remain underrepresented in the legal field. A retired Texas Southern University professor said this home stands in stark contrast to the idea that it can't be corrected.

"There's such a great opportunity for our students to excel, to take what they bring to the table knowing that they are ushered in with the support and the history," Sarah Trotty, PhD, said. "The foundation that was already there."

The Freedmen's Town Museum Board is almost finished restoring the J. Vance Lewis home. They plan to open it up to the community as a museum of legal professionals and educators by next spring at the latest.

