Best moisturizing products from Localish's Glam Lab, including skin serums, lip balm and more

On this week's Localish Glam Lab, Johanna Trupp shows us her go to products to keep her skin hydrated and moisturized all winter long.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

With winter in full skin, dry skin and chapped lips can feel unavoidable, so we've found the best moisturizing products to help keep you hydrated all winter long in this edition's Localish Glam Lab and Localish Life. Keep on reading for some of Johanna Trupp's favorites.

Best moisturizing products

Dr. Brandt

Amazon Dr. Brandt Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream $86.79 Shop Now

If you aim to smooth out wrinkles around the forehead or eyes, this cream by Dr. Brandt is great. It's meant to catered to those expression lines, tackling crow's feet, worry lines and more.

StriVectin

Amazon StriVectin Crepe Control Body System $94.00 Shop Now

33% off Amazon StriVectin Tighten & Lift Advanced Neck Cream PLUS $99.08

$149.00 Shop Now

Johanna uses these products from StriVectin in tandem for maximum moisturizing power. It comes with an exfoliating scrub, tightening body cream and neck cream, so you'll feel moisturized and fresh from head to toe.

Henné Organics

Amazon Henné Organics Lip Serum $45.00 Shop Now

Amazon Henné Organics Lip Mask $37.00 Shop Now

Amazon Henné Organics Luxury Lip Balm $24.00 Shop Now

Take your lip moisturizing routine to the next level with these products from Henné Organics. Johanna recommends their lip serum, mask and balm as a powerful trio to combat dry, chapped lips in the winter.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave this site and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

