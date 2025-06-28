Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman's 'The Roses' co-stars praise working with "acting titans"

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman are showing fans a different side of them. In Searchlight Pictures' "The Roses," the two portray a married couple, Theo and Ivy Rose, who have a seemingly perfect relationship but things take a dark and hilarious turn.

Colman shared details on her co-star's character, "Theo - incredibly talented, brilliant architect. And knows that he's good, which is rather attractive, you know, knows that he's good at what he does." Cumberbatch explained, "Wild. Extremely funny. Incredibly loving. And attentive and passionate woman who sees eye to eye with her life partner. And, who makes him giddy with excitement at the prospect of life being one ever evolving adventure. Then, it goes a bit wrong."

Kate McKinnon, who plays the couple's friend Amy, detailed what it was like watching Cumberbatch and Colman's character's journey unfold, "Your heart is breaking because they're so likable as characters and in real life. And they're fighting with each other as they're fighting for each other. And it's just a complicated set of feelings. It's like you want to watch them, like, go at each other, and then you want them to just hug and make up."

Speaking of hugs, Colman was welcoming on set according to co-stars Ncuti Gatwa and Sunita Mani. Gatwa explained, "We just had lots of chats and scones. She's just the best." "It feels like her angel wings are like opened and then you're like, under them," Mani echoed.

The praise for Cumberbatch and Colman from their co-stars didn't stop there. "They're two institutions and it's amazing to see them in this comedy film. just flexing their skills," said Jamie Demitrou. Zoë Chao also revealed, "You want to see two people deserving of each other's skill, right? And that's what you get with this movie. You get Olivia and Benedict. Just who are, I think, the acting titans of our day. Truly."

Watch the interview above to see Cumberbatch and Colman offer their love to "The Roses" cast as well. Colman also explained in the interview why it's the perfect time to watch their comedy drama.

"The Roses" is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film "The War of the Roses," based on the novel by Warren Adler. "The Roses" from Searchlight Pictures hits theaters August 29.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures and this ABC station.