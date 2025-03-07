'Bachelor' Grant reveals new details about hometowns, The Women Tell All

NEW YORK -- We have a special episode of "Playing the Field" with "The Bachelor" himself, Grant Ellis! Grant spoke to Ryan, Jen, and Gina about the tough decision to send Dina home after hometowns week.

He also talked about connecting with the families of his three remaining women. Plus, coming up on Monday it's time for "The Women Tell All." All of your favorite women from this season, minus your top three, will be in attendance. Most notably, Carolina will be there.

Grant talked about the drama surrounding her and their relationship this season and explained his feelings about her.

