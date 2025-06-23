24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Astros reinstate outfielder Taylor Trammell from injured list

ESPN logo
Monday, June 23, 2025
automation

The Houston Astros reinstated outfielder Taylor Trammell from the 10-day injured list on Monday.

Trammell, 27, batted .293 with two homers and 10 RBIs during a 12-game stint in the minors while recovering from a right calf strain.

Purchased from the New York Yankees in November, Trammell has yet to appear in a game with the Astros.

The 2016 first-round draft pick is a career .167 hitter with 15 homers and 39 RBIs in 126 games with the Seattle Mariners (2021-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (2024) and Yankees (2024).

Houston opened a roster spot by optioning infielder Shay Whitcomb to Triple-A Sugar Land following Sunday's 8-7 win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Copyright © 2025 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW