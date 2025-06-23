Astros reinstate outfielder Taylor Trammell from injured list

The Houston Astros reinstated outfielder Taylor Trammell from the 10-day injured list on Monday.

Trammell, 27, batted .293 with two homers and 10 RBIs during a 12-game stint in the minors while recovering from a right calf strain.

Purchased from the New York Yankees in November, Trammell has yet to appear in a game with the Astros.

The 2016 first-round draft pick is a career .167 hitter with 15 homers and 39 RBIs in 126 games with the Seattle Mariners (2021-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (2024) and Yankees (2024).

Houston opened a roster spot by optioning infielder Shay Whitcomb to Triple-A Sugar Land following Sunday's 8-7 win against the Los Angeles Angels.