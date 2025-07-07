Astros 1B Christian Walker placed on paternity leave list

HOUSTON -- The Astros placed first baseman Christian Walker on paternity leave Monday before the start of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Walker, who is in his first season with the Astros, is batting .231 with 12 homers and 45 RBIs. He's heated up recently after a slow start and has hit .429 with two homers and eight RBIs in six games this month.

The AL West-leading Astros recalled outfielder Kenedy Corona from Triple-A Sugar Land to take his spot on the roster. The 25-year-old Corona is hitting .228 with six homers and 28 RBIs in the minors this season.

Also Monday, right-hander Jordan Weems cleared waivers and elected free agency.