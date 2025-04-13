'American Idol' says 'Aloha' to Aulani with Jelly Roll, Josh Groban and Ashanti as mentors

Jelly Roll, Josh Groban and Ashanti join the Top 24 "American Idol" contestants in Disney's Aulani, April 13 and 14 on ABC.

Jelly Roll, Josh Groban and Ashanti join the Top 24 "American Idol" contestants in Disney's Aulani, April 13 and 14 on ABC.

Jelly Roll, Josh Groban and Ashanti join the Top 24 "American Idol" contestants in Disney's Aulani, April 13 and 14 on ABC.

Jelly Roll, Josh Groban and Ashanti join the Top 24 "American Idol" contestants in Disney's Aulani, April 13 and 14 on ABC.

"American Idol" has narrowed down their Top 24 contestants and is heading to Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa, for a little sunshine.

Last episode, Jelly Roll, who joined this season of "Idol" as an "Artist in Residence," made his first appearance this season, acting as a mentor and friendly face for the contestants, and they couldn't be more thrilled about his new role.

On The Red Carpet spoke to contestant MKY about working with the superstar.

"Jelly Roll is iconic, man. You know what? When they brought him on the show, all I could think of was my song 'Save Me,' and he has a song called 'Save Me.' So I'm like, 'Man, look at that- the symbolism.' But he's a great artist, man, and he's given me some really great feedback."

Desmond Roberts, another contestant said, "Let's just start with how sweet he is as a person. Like, he is just one of the sweetest most like, down-to-earth people that I've seen in a while. He's somebody that even if he wasn't an artist, I feel like I would be friends with him."

From left to right: Ashanti, Jelly Roll, MKY, Victor Solomon, Jamal Roberts, Kolbi, Penny Samar, Gabby Samone, Che, Isaiah Misailegalu, and Minnie Mouse at Aulani. Disney/Chloe Rice

Joining Jelly Roll and the Top 24 in Hawai'i are Grammy Award-winning artists Josh Groban and Ashanti, who will act as mentors and provide guidance to the batch of hopeful singers.

Also this week, nationwide voting will begin as the competition heats up.

New episodes of "American Idol" premiere Sundays and Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC, Hulu and this ABC station.