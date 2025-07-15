'American Idol' music supervisor, husband found shot to death in Los Angeles home

An investigation was underway after a man and woman were found shot to death inside a home in Encino.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES -- A longtime "American Idol" music supervisor and her husband have been identified as two victims who were found shot to death inside a multi-million-dollar home in Los Angeles.

In a statement provided to ABC News on Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the singing competition TV series confirmed the deaths of Robin Kaye and her husband Thomas Deluca.

"We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom's, passing," the statement said. "Robin has been a cornerstone of the 'Idol' family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time."

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check at the home on White Oak Avenue in Encino around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. That's when they found the two victims with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the head.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that the victims were found shot to death in separate rooms inside the house.

It's unclear whether the victims lived at the home.

Investigators have not determined what led up to their deaths, or who might've shot them, but footage from Los Angeles ABC station's AIR7 helicopter shows a shattered glass sliding door at the home.

"We didn't see or hear anything. My renter called 911 on Thursday because she saw somebody hopping the fence," said neighbor Amee Faggen. "And I have no idea if that was related or not. They came and left, the helicopters and police came."

Police were still at the home Tuesday morning for the investigation.

Disney is the parent company of ABC's "American Idol" and this station.