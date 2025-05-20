Beloved cartoon character 'Gumball' gets new home at Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

He's back! "The Amazing World of Gumball" gets a new name and new home. "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball" will premier later this year on Hulu.

Good news, "Gumball" fans! Your favorite cartoon cat is back and headed to Hulu.

"The Amazing World of Gumball" is now "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball."

In the official synopsis, Hulu says, "Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he's battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants - Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it!"

Hulu released a teaser for the series, re-introducing the world to Gumball.. and Gumball to the world!

In the teaser, seen above, Gumball is seen waking up to his alarm. He looks around, covered in dust, and calls Darwin, who announces, ""Aw dude, we're late for school!" Just how late are they? Darwin says, "About seven years."

This will be season seven of the wildly popular series. It'll debut on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ later this year.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.

