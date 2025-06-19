Toddler found unresponsive in Cypress neighbor's pool hospitalized in critical condition, HCSO says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old has been hospitalized in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in a neighbor's pool in Cypress on Wednesday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the 10800 block of Slumbering Falls Lane at about 9 p.m.

Details are limited, but investigators say the toddler's mother is the one who found them.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

