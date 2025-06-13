3-year-old girl hospitalized after being run over by car in Harris County, deputies say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A three-year-old toddler is being treated for injuries after being run over by a vehicle in north Harris County on Friday evening, Pct. 4 said.

According to the authorities, the incident occurred in the 600 block of Leaflet Lane and was reported at 5:15 p.m.

Pct. 4 deputies say the driver reported the incident and stayed on the scene.

The toddler is hospitalized in unknown condition.

An investigation is underway.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.

