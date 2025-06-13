24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
3-year-old girl hospitalized after being run over by car in Harris County, deputies say

Friday, June 13, 2025 11:10PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A three-year-old toddler is being treated for injuries after being run over by a vehicle in north Harris County on Friday evening, Pct. 4 said.

According to the authorities, the incident occurred in the 600 block of Leaflet Lane and was reported at 5:15 p.m.

Pct. 4 deputies say the driver reported the incident and stayed on the scene.

The toddler is hospitalized in unknown condition.

An investigation is underway.

