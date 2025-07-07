Woman charged with DWI after pedestrian fatally hit in N. Houston, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in north Houston on Sunday evening, according to Houston police.

The crash happened in the 100 block of North Chartres Street just after 10 p.m.

According to officials, Shantel Thomas was driving northbound in a black Toyota Camry when she hit the 67-year-old man, who police say was walking east down the road and not in a crosswalk.

Officials stated that the woman did stop after the crash and waited for law enforcement to arrive. However, police said it was determined that Thomas was driving while impaired and was arrested.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. The victim has not been identified.

Thomas was later charged with DWI and has since posted bond.

The crash is still under investigation, police said.