Driver shot during struggle with alleged carjacking suspect in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting investigation prompted a heavy police presence in southwest Houston on Thursday.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 6:37 p.m. at 11700 Southwest Freeway.

Authorities say that the incident involved two vehicles, including a Prius and a Charger, which were in a minor accident. After the accident, the driver of the Charger fled and encountered a driver of a red car, firing shots and struck him, police said. Police say the driver of the red car, who was shot, then drove to a Shell gas station.

According to police, the driver of the red car was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the suspect took off in a different vehicle, which was described as a gray-colored Audi.

Details remain limited about what led up to the shooting, and the suspect has not been identified.

An investigation is ongoing.