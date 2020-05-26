Apparent human remains found near ditch in southeast Houston

HPD said in a tweet that around 9:15 a.m., a passerby flagged down officers to tell them about the apparent human remains.
Homicide investigators are at the scene now.
No other details were available.
No other details were available.
