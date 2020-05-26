Apparent human remains found near ditch in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a report of possible human remains found near a ditch Tuesday morning in southeast Houston.

HPD said in a tweet that around 9:15 a.m., a passerby flagged down officers to tell them about the apparent human remains.

Homicide investigators are at the scene now.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.

