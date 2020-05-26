Apparent human remains found near ditch in southeast Houston

HPD homicide investigators are responding to a scene in the 4100 block of Almeda Genoa. About 9:15 a.m., a passerby flagged down law enforcement officers to advise apparent human remains had been found near a ditch. No other details at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 26, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a report of possible human remains found near a ditch Tuesday morning in southeast Houston.HPD said in a tweet that around 9:15 a.m., a passerby flagged down officers to tell them about the apparent human remains.Homicide investigators are at the scene now.No other details were available.This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.