Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke joined thousands of supporters in Austin during a rally with country star Willie Nelson providing the tunes.The singer posted a photo on Twitter of Saturday's event, where he performed a song called "Vote 'Em Out."Earlier in September, Nelson received backlash from fans after they learned he would be headlining O'Rourke's rally.After dozens of fans weighed in on his Facebook page, the music legend responded to their uproar."Everybody has an opinion. Everybody has a right to an opinion. I think I have one too," Nelson said.According to O'Rourke, Saturday's rally had a great turnout.