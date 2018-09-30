POLITICS

Country star Willie Nelson headlines Beto O'Rourke rally with song 'Vote 'Em Out'

The singer posted a photo on Twitter of the event, where he even performed a song called "Vote 'Em Out."

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke joined thousands of supporters in Austin during a rally with country star Willie Nelson providing the tunes.

The singer posted a photo on Twitter of Saturday's event, where he performed a song called "Vote 'Em Out."


Earlier in September, Nelson received backlash from fans after they learned he would be headlining O'Rourke's rally.

The country music legend is set to headline an event in Austin for Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke.



After dozens of fans weighed in on his Facebook page, the music legend responded to their uproar.

"Everybody has an opinion. Everybody has a right to an opinion. I think I have one too," Nelson said.

Willie Nelson reacts to the uproar over his support for Beto O'Rourke



According to O'Rourke, Saturday's rally had a great turnout.
