AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke joined thousands of supporters in Austin during a rally with country star Willie Nelson providing the tunes.
The singer posted a photo on Twitter of Saturday's event, where he performed a song called "Vote 'Em Out."
September 30, 2018
Earlier in September, Nelson received backlash from fans after they learned he would be headlining O'Rourke's rally.
RELATED: Willie Nelson attacked by fans online over upcoming Beto O'Rourke rally appearance in Austin
After dozens of fans weighed in on his Facebook page, the music legend responded to their uproar.
"Everybody has an opinion. Everybody has a right to an opinion. I think I have one too," Nelson said.
RELATED: Willie Nelson responds to fans uproar over his support for Beto O'Rourke
According to O'Rourke, Saturday's rally had a great turnout.