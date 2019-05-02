Politics

Turner should return strip club owners' contributions, King says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Things are heating up in the race for Houston mayor.

Candidate Bill King is calling on Sylvester Turner to return campaign contributions made by the owners of strip clubs and other sexually-oriented businesses.

King claims Turner's campaign accepted nearly $50,000 from the owners of strip clubs, including the owner of Treasures, which has paid more than $100,000 in fines to settle allegations of prostitution, drug use and public lewdness.

"To me, this represents a slide down a slippery slope," King said. "That we begin to say all these things are okay, and to have one of the highest elected officials in our region say, 'Yeah, I'm okay with taking money from these individuals,' it just sends entirely the wrong message."

Mayor Turner's campaign released a statement saying in part, "It's sad to watch Bill King politicize this serious issue. The City of Houston's standards, policies and practices have become the role model for the fight against human trafficking."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshoustonsylvester turnerpoliticscampaignhouston politics
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News