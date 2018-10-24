POLITICS

Suspicious devices sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson reports on the suspicious device found at the CNN headquarters in New York City.

Eyewitness News
CHAPPAQUA, Westchester County --
Suspicious packages were found at the homes of the Clintons and the Obamas, as well as CNN headquarters in New York City Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a potentially workable explosive device was found at the Chappaqua home of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

It was discovered sometime after 1 a.m. by someone who checks the Clintons' mail and was addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton, who is currently in Coral Gables, Florida, for a closed-door fundraiser.
EMBED More News Videos

The Time Warner Center in Manhattan was evacuated after a third suspicious device was found Wednesday



She discussed the incidents, saying she is OK and thanking the Secret Service for their work.

"Many of you and many others across our country have asked after me and my family, and I'm very grateful for that," she said. "We are fine, thanks to the men and women of the Secret Service who intercepted the package addressed to us long before it made its way to our home. Every day, we are grateful for their service and commitment."
EMBED More News Videos

Hillary Clinton addresses the news of suspicious packages sent to her home, the Obamas and CNN.



Former President Clinton was at home at the time the package was found, according to a source familiar with the situation who stressed that the package was screened and discovered away from the residence and was never close to Clinton.

Later Wednesday morning, a suspicious package was also discovered at former President Barack Obama's home in Washington, DC. That one was addressed to the former president.

The Secret Service released a statement saying that their protectees did not receive the packages, nor were they at risk of receiving them.



Then, at 9:38 a.m., a CNN mail room employee called 911 from the Time Warner Center in Columbus Circle to report a suspicious package. The NYPD bomb squad responded and evacuated the floors above and below the mail room.

The object appears to be a small pipe bomb with wires extending from it, and it was reportedly mailed to a person who works at CNN. It was removed from the building at 11:37 a.m.

Authorities say the devices are all consistent with the one found earlier this week in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County.

The Secret Service issued the following statement:

The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees. Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.

The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.

The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.

President Trump has been briefed on the incidents and is condemning the "attempted violent attacks."

"We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures," Sarah Sanders says in a statement. "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."

Contrary to prior reports: The Secret Services confirms no suspicious package was sent to the White House, and law enforcement confirms no suspicious package was sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's New York City office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbill clintonhillary clintonsuspicious packageu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Mayor rejects settlement offer from immigrant child facility
Who benefits from Texas' massive early voting turnout?
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Harris County sees record-breaking early voter turnout
More Politics
Top Stories
Strong gas odor moving through Houston prompts evacuations
10 students injured in school bus accident near Austin
TEXAS WINNER! Someone in San Antonio is $3 million richer
Teen on life support after being shot in head in SE Houston
Teen killed in possible drive-by shooting in SW Houston
Remnants of Willa to bring storms to parts of Texas
Mom reports Facebook message, possibly stops school shooting
Mookie Betts stole second base so we all get free tacos
Show More
2018 Texas Women's Hall of Fame inductees announced
Judge chases after suspects who attempted to escape court
Gator Bayou Adventure Park opening for 1-day sneak peek
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Man arrested in connection to 2015 security guard murder
More News