HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here are the results so far of two special elections being held tonight in Harris and Ft. Bend County.Gary Gates (R) 11,782 58.85%Elizabeth Markowitz (D) 8,238 41.15%Anna Eastman (D) 2,277 65.92%Luis La Rotta (R) 1,436 34.08%Note* the video above is from an earlier story profiling the District 28 race.