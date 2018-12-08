A state senator from Oklahoma is sinking his teeth into a meaty political issue.He wants to make the rib-eye the Sooner state's official steak.However, it appears some residents are having trouble swallowing this idea calling it a waste of time and money.Senate bill 21 would name the rib-eye as the official state steak of Oklahoma.Senator Casey Murdock authored the bill and said, "I don't want to say it's a cheerleading bill, but, its promoting an Oklahoma product. We get beat up on different issues. We're last in education we're last in this and that and we need to promote what is good in that state also."