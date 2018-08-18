Senate Campaign heating up with less than 90 days to go

Texas Senator Ted Cruz is spending his days away from Washington crisscrossing the state of Texas, stumping for votes in what could be a tight re-election campaign.This weekend, he had planned events in Pleasanton, Alice, Corpus Christi, Victoria, and Conroe. The last of the stops is on Monday, ending a four-day blitz.Cruz, a Houstonian, is campaigning for a second term as the state's junior Senator.His challenger is Representative Beto O'Rourke from El Paso, who is in the midst of a 34-day driving tour of Texas.O'Rourke is spending the weekend rallying voters in Laredo, San Antonio, McAllen, and Brownsville. He has town halls in Edna and in Houston on Monday.He's in Channelview and Beaumont on Tuesday and back in Houston on Wednesday.