The internet went wild Friday with the revelation that longtime President Trump associate, Roger Stone, has a back tattoo of former President Richard Nixon.Stone further emphasized his admiration of Nixon by doing the iconic Nixon pose when he walked out of court Friday morning and said he is innocent.The tattoo went viral after a few clips from the Netflix documentary "Get Me Roger Stone" resurfaced.Stone's affinity for Nixon and his notorious political resume goes back to the Nixon campaign when the then 19-year old-donated money to Nixon's opponent, Pete McCloskey.