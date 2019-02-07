POLITICS

Porch pirates in Texas could soon face felony charges

EMBED </>More Videos

Crooks could face up to two years in jail if this bill passes.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas state representative wants to increase the punishment for stealing front porch packages.

"Every single week, somebody posts video, crisp, clear video of the person, the car they drive and then their frustration that it's not being investigated. It's not being prosecuted, nobody is really going after them," said Houston Rep. Gene Wu

Emily Simons says she was living in Midtown when someone stole her delivery.

"I ordered an Amazon package, it was just about $30 and I had it on my porch for probably about four hours while I was at work, and they stole it."

We've all seen the doorbell video or home surveillance images, but still, Wu says the criminals are not caught often enough and when they are, they are they're given a slap on the wrist.

Unlike the federal law, which protects against tampering with U.S. Postal Service mail, there is little protection against stealing a delivery from a commercial carrier like Fed-Ex, UPS or Amazon.

"Most packages would fall into what we'd call a class C misdemeanor, which is like a speeding ticket," Wu said.

Which is why Wu introduced House Bill 760, increasing the punishment for stealing a clearly marked package from a misdemeanor to a state jail felony.
"There's a certain level of violation that's higher than just stealing a pack of gum," Wu told ABC13 Eyewitness News.

Homeowner Fiona Barnes is happy to see the bill introduced.

"Nowadays people have to work really hard for the things that they get. It's just not fair, it's not nice."

If the bill passes, crooks caught on camera could face up to two years in jail.

"It fits right in to somewhere between petty theft and breaking into your house or breaking into your car," Wu explained.

HB 760 does not cover theft of Christmas decorations or yard installments, only addressed packages, that include grocery delivery.

There is a parallel bill in the Texas Senate and with bi-partisan support, Wu says he is confident one of the two bills will pass this legislative session.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsporch piratetexas newspoliticstexas politicsHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
HPD Chief Acevedo testifies about gun control to Congress
'You're pushing it, so be careful' War of words over Prop B
Board letting HISD students fall through the cracks: governor
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
More Politics
Top Stories
Man shot in the head in front of 3 children
Arrested medical assistant's Botox not FDA-approved: police
Piles of money and gaming machines seized in bust: constable
JJ Watt offers jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
Jeff Bezos says National Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics
Houston Weather: Winter returns tonight
Judge accused of assaulting woman in his own courtroom
This road has seen 11 crashes with pedestrians in 5 years
Show More
Undercover officer relieved of duty following deadly shootout
Robber swipes fried chicken in failed Popeye's heist: police
Man chases teens after seeing them steal his car
Photos of businessman, toddler bonding in airport go viral
La Porte native wins "Don't Mess With Texas" competition
More News