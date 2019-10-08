Harris County's plan to increase property tax fails when 2 commissioners skip the vote

.@RodneyEllis: “Any idiot can pass a tax cut.” Commissioner expresses frustration at legislative move by two commissioners to prevent vote on tax increase in Harris County. #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/BCISG68oSZ — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) October 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A proposed eight percent property tax increase in Harris County didn't get a vote when two commissioners failed to attend a scheduled meeting.The law requires a quorum of four commissioners to vote, but only three were present during Tuesday's meeting.Commissioners Jack Cagle and Steve Radack used the legislative maneuver to keep the tax rate the same.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called the move dangerous and said the lack of new revenue will lead to service cuts.Judge Hidalgo's statement read.Commissioner Cagle issued the following statement in response to Hidalgo's comment:Starting on Jan. 1, a new state law will cap the county's tax increases to 3.5% unless voters approve greater increases.