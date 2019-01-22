U.S. & WORLD

Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation at Lincoln Memorial

EMBED </>More Videos

A Native American elder now says he's willing to sit down with the high school students after a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial last Friday. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
A Native American elder now says he's willing to sit down with the high school students involved in a confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial last Friday.

Nathan Phillips is offering to travel to Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky to have a dialogue, calling it a teachable moment.

Phillips drew national attention when he stepped between a group of Black Hebrew Israelites and Covington students, hoping, he says, to diffuse a volatile situation while chanting a prayer and beating his drum.

Phillips and Covington student Nick Sandmann are seen in the video that went viral, standing face to face, while classmates engaged in the "Tomahawk chop," a chant offensive to Native Americans.

On Sunday, Sandmann issued a statement saying he wasn't trying to taunt the 65-year-old. Phillips believes there are "intentional falsehoods" in Sandmann's statement, and notes that the teen didn't apologize.

Covington High issued an apology on Saturday and canceled classes Tuesday.

President Donald Trump weighed in on Twitter, backing Sandmann, adding that he and his classmates were treated unfairly.



At this point, remaining under the radar are the Black Hebrew Israelites, who hurled slurs at the Native Americans, the students, as well as other African Americans.

Check out more stories about this topic:



Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldnative americanwashington d.c.teenagers
U.S. & WORLD
Starbucks expands delivery service to multiple cities
Houston has most recognized skyline in US: survey
SEE INSIDE: Judge orders clean-up at R Kelly's studio
National park remains open with business owners' help
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
National park remains open with business owners' help
High court lets military implement transgender restrictions
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
Texas representative proposes bill to raise minimum wage
More Politics
Top Stories
Cold, wet and windy weather blowing into town tonight
Man accused of trying to run over school guard in custody
SEE INSIDE: Judge orders clean-up at R Kelly's studio
10 suspects linked to robbery spree on UH campus
Houston has most recognized skyline in US: survey
Beyond blue collar: Workwear gets makeover from Texas designer
Starbucks expands delivery service to multiple cities
Justin Timberlake hosting Santa Fe HS shooting victim at show
Show More
New penguin chick hatches at Moody Gardens
HISD investigating employee for inappropriate touching
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
Man shatters deputy's windshield with his head: constable
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
More News